Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID; Joe Biden not 'close contact'

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person.
WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday on both rapid and PCR tests, according to a statement from her press secretary.

She "has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," according to the statement.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have not been in close contact with Harris due to their recent travel schedules, the statement read.

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person. She will return to the White House once she tests negative, according to her press secretary.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
