2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second person has been charged in the deadly shooting of a man at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to court records.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Charging documents show Kaleb Rashan Sharp, 29, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Takada Ken Davis.

Sharp's bond was denied on Saturday morning and is due back in court on Monday. He is currently in Harris County Jail.

Sharp has a previous felony offense of robbery from January 2017.

On Aug. 11, Darrick Eddie Collins was charged with murder in connection to Davis's death and was given a $500,000 bond.

Collins' motion for sufficient bail documents shows the handgun used to kill Davis has been linked to another murder.

On April 23, Houston police responded to a fatal shooting in the 8600 block of Woodway Drive at about 12:30 p.m.

The apartment complex property manager and security guard found Davis shot to death inside of the apartment, according to police.

The property manager told police that a resident notified them that front door to the unit where Davis was found was open all night.