Mother of murdered UH football player says her son was robbed of his legacy

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police released surveillance video showing four black men who the department is calling suspects in the shooting death of 22-year-old Ka'Darian Smith.

His mother, Takisha, is still in denial and dealing with a heavy heart.

SEE MORE: 4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder

"One day at a time is what I say," said Takisha. "That's all I can do. One day at a time."

Ka'Darian was a former University of Houston football player who had dreams of making it to the NFL.

"When you kill someone, you rob them of their legacy, you rob them of their future," Takisha said.

On Nov. 4, Ka'Darian was shot multiple times in his high-rise apartment off Fannin Street in Midtown. He was able to call two of his friends and let them know he had been shot.

RELATED: Former UH football player identified as Midtown murder victim

Police are now looking for the four men who were seen on surveillance video that night. Authorities described one of the men as a heavy set Black man who was wearing a beanie, sandals and a red, white and blue jacket. The other three men were described as thin Black men who appeared to be in their 20s.

"I would have never thought I would be burying a child or this would be in my journey throughout my lifetime," said Takisha.

The mother buried her son last Friday, and said it was one chapter in finding closure. She said the next and final chapter would be to see those responsible in jail.

"I know I raised a great kid, " Takisha said. "(This) is something I will never get over, I will just learn how to cope."

If you have any information regarding the shooting, investigators are asking your to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstondeadly shootingathletesgun violencefootballshootingman killedguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge calls new COVID-19 trends 'alarming and deadly'
Tragedy strikes family again after losing mom to COVID-19
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was fatally hit, police say
Person of interest in HPD sergeant's death identified as 24-year-old
TikTok account made to bully CFISD students sparks concern
4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder
Doctor concerned about people choosing not to take COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
Lamborghini and Porsche vehicles seized in $16M PPP fraud case
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Wharton man steps up to help those struggling with pandemic
Dynamo star Memo Rodriguez lists go-to spots in El Campo
More TOP STORIES News