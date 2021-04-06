K9 officer tracks down chase suspect hiding under vehicle in southwest Houston

Houston police say they spotted a stolen vehicle, with four people inside. That's when they say the suspects broke into and stole another vehicle.
Central CST officers were conducting surveillance along the Southwest Freeway when they observed a stolen car occupied by 4 suspects. The four suspects then broke into several vehicles and stole another vehicle. After a pursuit all four suspects were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/EnnRp1O6o8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 6, 2021
A short time later, the pursuits ended at a couple of locations across southwest Houston. One suspect was tracked down by a K9 officer and pulled out from under a parked car.
