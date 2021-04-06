police chase

K9 officer tracks down chase suspect hiding under vehicle in southwest Houston

K-9 unit sniffs out chase suspect hiding under truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild scene began along the Southwest Freeway, involving multiple suspects and more than one stolen vehicle.

Houston police say they spotted a stolen vehicle, with four people inside. That's when they say the suspects broke into and stole another vehicle.



A short time later, the pursuits ended at a couple of locations across southwest Houston. One suspect was tracked down by a K9 officer and pulled out from under a parked car.

