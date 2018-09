Harris County Precinct 1 deputies and the Houston Police Department worked together to seize thousands of dollars in money and drugs.In a post on Facebook, the office of Constable Alan Rosen thanked K9 Lethal and his handler for their huge drug bust.The deputies and Lethal seized $732,000 in drug money, 9 ounces of cocaine and 1.5 ounces of crack.It's no word on how many people, if any, were arrested during the bust.