Police K9 relieved of duty after killing Yorkie named Bandit at Bacon Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

A Portage, Indiana, police K9 has been relieved of duty after she killed another dog at Bacon Fest on Saturday.

PORTAGE, Indiana --
A Portage, Indiana, police K9 has been relieved of duty after she killed another dog at Bacon Fest on Saturday.

The Portage Police Department's K9 Unit had a booth at the festival. Officer Flora Ryan and her K9 partner, Nyx, were resting in a grassy area near the Portage Fire Department when police said Nyx attacked a couple's dog as they were leaving the festival.

Officer Ryan ran over to the couple and got Nyx to release her hold on the couple's dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Bandit.

Police said Bandit was bleeding from an ear but otherwise showed no other obvious signs of injury after the incident.

The couple took the dog to two veterinary clinics for evaluation, where it was determined that Bandit had suffered severe internal injuries, which the dog later succumbed to.

Officer Ryan admitted that she did not have a good grip on Nyx's leash before she took off after Bandit.

"We are fully responsible for this and my deepest apologies and sympathies go out to the Mavrovic family," Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said in a statement. "Though this was a terrible accident, it does not lessen the pain and trauma experienced by the Mavrovics that should have never occurred."

Nyx will no longer be used as a Portage Police K9 due to the incident, Williams said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dogdog attacku.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
Grandmother says young thieves kidnapped her grandson
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, UTMB says
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
Baby left at church hours after birth now with foster family
Parents, watch for 'Skeeter Syndrome' in your children
3-year-old fighting cancer gets Astros World Series ring
Boy breaks rod and Lake Conroe record with 55-pound catfish
Show More
Bert and Ernie are a couple, ex-'Sesame Street' writer says
POLL: Cruz holds 9-point lead over Beto in Senate race
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
Swarm of more than 300 bees attack couple in Wallis
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
More News