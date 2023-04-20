K-pop star Moon Bin, member of boy band Astro, dies age 25

K-pop star Moon Bin, a member of the boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio said Thursday.

SOUTH KOREA -- K-pop star Moon Bin, a member of the boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio said Thursday.

In a statement on Instagram, Fantagio said Moon Bin "suddenly left us and became a star in the sky."

The star was found dead in his home in southern Seoul by his manager at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night, Yonhap news agency reported citing police.

"All Astro members, Fantagio colleagues, executives and employees who've been together for a long time are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock," the music label said, adding that the sorrow of the star's bereaved family was "incomparable."

The music label said it was heartbreaking to tell fans the sudden news, saying that the late star had "always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else."

It also asked people to "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" while the family grieved.

Moon Bin debuted with Astro in 2016. The other members of the group are Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun-woo and Yoon San-ha.

