BTS is gracing Texas with 2 dates on their 2020 tour

South Korean boy band BTS is embarking on a worldwide Map of the Soul Tour, and Dallas will be the location of one of the few concerts in North America. The group will play two dates at Cotton Bowl Stadium, May 9 and 10.

The tour is said to be "their biggest North American tour ever," but it will still only consist of nine cities, starting with two concerts in Santa Clara, California on April 25 and 26. Additional stops will include Los Angeles, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Toronto, and Chicago.

The tour follows last year's massive BTS World Tour - 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,' which sold out six stadium shows in the U.S. in mere minutes. The band also came to Fort Worth for two dates in September 2018.

