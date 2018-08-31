K-9 helps to find meth in roof of car during traffic stop

Authorities in California enlisted the help of a K-9 officer that helped uncover methamphetamine stashed in a vehicle's roof.According to California Highway Patrol, officers on Tuesday stopped a vehicle that they say had "several indicators that the driver was involved in criminal activity."The officers called in Officer Beny to sniff around the vehicle.The canine then alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. They eventually found about 30 pounds of crystal meth inside a roof compartment.The driver, identified as 40-year-old Angel Olvas, was taken into custody and later booked into jail on several drug charges.