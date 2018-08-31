DRUG BUST

K-9 helps to find meth in roof of car during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

A K-9 officer was called in to help stop some drug activity in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, California --
Authorities in California enlisted the help of a K-9 officer that helped uncover methamphetamine stashed in a vehicle's roof.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers on Tuesday stopped a vehicle that they say had "several indicators that the driver was involved in criminal activity."

The officers called in Officer Beny to sniff around the vehicle.

The canine then alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. They eventually found about 30 pounds of crystal meth inside a roof compartment.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Angel Olvas, was taken into custody and later booked into jail on several drug charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustmethmethamphetaminek-9California
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUG BUST
Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics
100 pounds of cocaine found hidden inside pineapple boxes
POLICE: Couple allowed kids to use and sell drugs in home
Mom gives teen marijuana to use and sell from her bedroom
More drug bust
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in case of elderly man beaten to death
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral studded with star power
New video shows blast that killed Austin serial bomber
Woman shot to death by police identified as actress on 'ER'
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Kids should stay in rear-facing car seats as long as possible
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill
Show More
Man wanted for pistol-whipping victims walking a dog
Couple hid abused child in laundry washer, police say
Beach or door? Check out the latest internet debate
Family sues hospital after preemie died from eye exam infection
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
More News