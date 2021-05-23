memorial

La Marque police bid farewell to K-9 officer

EMBED <>More Videos

La Marque police bid farewell to K-9 officer

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a somber goodbye to one very good boy.

The La Marque Police Department held a special ceremony to say farewell to faithful police dog, Rocky.

"K-9 Rocky has answered his highest and final call. Godspeed, Rocky," a dispatcher called over the police radio in a final call for him.

Rocky was born in Hungary nine years ago and trained at the Houston K-9 Academy before joining the police force.

RELATED: Compassion and companionship: A look inside HPD's K9 patrol unit

He wore two hats professionally. He was a narcotics detector and a patrol dog for La Marque.

Rocky died days ago of a stomach disorder.

People from all over La Marque came together to honor Rocky at a funeral service Friday. His fellow officers honored his life and dedication.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyla marquek 9funeralpolicememorial
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL
Tribute to 1st person cured of HIV unveiled in SF
Gabby Petito honored at memorial service on her native Long Island
Santa Fe Ten Memorial recipient of 9/11 Survivor Tree Seedling
Illumination event honoring fallen soldiers to make Texas history
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News