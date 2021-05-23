La Marque police bid farewell to K-9 officer

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a somber goodbye to one very good boy.The La Marque Police Department held a special ceremony to say farewell to faithful police dog, Rocky."K-9 Rocky has answered his highest and final call. Godspeed, Rocky," a dispatcher called over the police radio in a final call for him.Rocky was born in Hungary nine years ago and trained at the Houston K-9 Academy before joining the police force.He wore two hats professionally. He was a narcotics detector and a patrol dog for La Marque.Rocky died days ago of a stomach disorder.People from all over La Marque came together to honor Rocky at a funeral service Friday. His fellow officers honored his life and dedication.