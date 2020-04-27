nfl draft

North Shore's Chaisson excited to face Texans twice a year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- K'Lavon Chaisson tells ABC13 getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars is a dream come true, but says the Houston Texans were always his favorite team growing up.

As for the draft itself, he took it all in stride.

"Everyone asked me if I was excited," says Chaisson. "Obviously, it was not a normal day, but it really did not hit me. When I got the call, my heart dropped."

Houston will see its share of Chaisson since the Jags and the Texans are in the same division. The two teams meet up twice a year.

"I use to tell my parents all the time, and my grandparents, how I wish the Texans would grab me," Chaisson said. "To be playing them twice a year is great."

He is planning on bringing a championship mentality to Jacksonville, which is one he learned at North Shore High School.

"Coach Kay did a great job making sure that no one felt bigger than the other and making sure it was one team, one heartbeat."

