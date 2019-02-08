6 juvenile burglary suspects detained in attempted home burglary

Two schools in the area were placed on lockdown briefly during the search for suspects.

Six juvenile burglary suspects have been detained after running onto the property of two schools, prompting lockdowns at the campuses.

Deputies quickly responded to the home in the Brenwood Park subdivision in west Harris County Friday morning.

Deputies say the juveniles kicked open the door of the residence, but it's not clear if they made it inside.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspects ran to Cy-Lakes High School and McFee Elementary School once deputies arrived.

Cy-Lakes High School tweeted about the incident, saying that the school was put on lockdown around 9:05 a.m. That has since been lifted.

Everyone is safe. The lockdown has also been lifted at McFee Elementary School.
