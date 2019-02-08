6 juvenile burglary suspects detained after being chased by homeowner

Two schools in the area were placed on lockdown briefly during the search for suspects.

Six juvenile burglary suspects have been detained after running onto the property of two schools, prompting lockdowns at the schools in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspects ran to Cy-Lakes High School and McFee Elementary School after they were chased by the homeowner.

Cy-Lakes High School tweeted about the incident, saying that the school was put on lockdown around 9:05 a.m. That has since been lifted.

Everyone is safe. The lockdown has also been lifted at McFee Elementary School.
