Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspects ran to Cy-Lakes High School and McFee Elementary School after they were chased by the homeowner.
Cy-Lakes High School tweeted about the incident, saying that the school was put on lockdown around 9:05 a.m. That has since been lifted.
Everyone is safe. The lockdown has also been lifted at McFee Elementary School.
At approximately 9:05 this morning we were put on lockout due to an issue in the surrounding areas. Classes continued as usual. The lockout was lifted at 9:32. All students and staff are safe.— Cy Lakes HS (@CFISDCyLakes) February 8, 2019