Justin Verlander 'grateful' to Houston in farewell to Astros fans

Justin Verlander's departure, by all accounts, was a likelihood that Astros fans would confront, but all signs show the club is in good hands.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anyone cutting onions around here?

While this writer, who claims to growing up in Houston during the Astros' run in the 'Dome, attempts to stay objective, you can't help but to get in the "don't cry because it's over, cry because it happened" mode.

Justin Verlander, who has been reported to be heading to the New York Mets on a free agent deal, all but gave his farewell to Houston on Wednesday, posting a collection of his landmark moments since his 2017 arrival on Instagram.

JV captioned the post with a message of generosity toward the Astros' faithful fans. He wrote:

"To Houston: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being so positive, generous, and accepting. You made me and my family feel at home and I'll always be grateful for that. We have all shared lots of amazing moments together since the trade in 2017. My family and I will forever cherish our time in the H and the memories created that will last a lifetime! Much love - The Verlander's"

Justin Verlander, who is departing the Houston Astros through free agency, posted a tribute to his time with the team on Dec. 7, 2022. Instagram screen capture

By the looks of it, Verlander literally loves Houston.

Some of the moments shown in the video post include his introduction after being traded from the Detroit Tigers, his Sept. 1, 2019 no-hitter, his 2017 ALCS MVP, and his return to the mound back in April 2022 after missing almost all of 2020 and the entirety of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.

All told, JV's time in Houston won him two World Series championships, two AL Cy Young Awards, three All-Star Game selections, and a handful of major league records.

If that wasn't enough, the Astros acknowledged JV's departure with just a brief tweet: "Thank you for everything, JV!"

SEE ALSO: Kate Upton's hilarious 'salute' reminds fans why she, Justin Verlander are 100% ready for New York