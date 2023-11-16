WATCH LIVE

Justin Long talks about his 'Goosebumps' character heading into season finale

Justin Long discusses his character's impact on the finale, streaming Friday on Disney+ and Hulu.

ByAmy Becker OTRC logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 10:08PM
Justin Long talks 'Goosebumps' character heading into season finale
The final episode of 'Goosebumps' streams on Disney+ and Hulu November 17.

LOS ANGELES -- "Goosebumps," the scariest show of the season, is nearing the end of its first season.

The series is a modern adaptation of the beloved R.L. Stine books, filled with dark, supernatural forces, curiosities and secrets.

Justin Long stars in the series where he plays one man with two distinct personalities.

On The Red Carpet had a chance to speak with Justin about the finale. "It's a really intense, dark, epic ending, and I'm the reason for it," he explained.

With the end of the season fast approaching, we asked him about his thoughts on season two. "I hope there is more possession involved, because that was fun to jump back and forth," he said.

Watch the finale of "Goosebumps" on Disney+ and Hulu, tomorrow, November 17.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.

