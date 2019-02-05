CHICAGO, Illinois --"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report that he was attacked by two men while walking in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood last week, according to a Chicago police incident report released Monday.
The report, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, said that the friend who called police told them that Smollett "did not want to report offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to."
The incident report goes on to detail what Smollett told police about the reported attack, including information about a rope being placed around his neck and his attackers beating him with their hands and throwing a liquid on him.
In the report taken by responding officers, Smollett's injuries were described as minor. The three-page report describes Smollett as sober and provides specific details about what the "Empire" actor says his attackers did to him.
Investigators wrote that Smollett told them "The primary aggressor was wearing a black mask concealing any facial features and both offenders were dressed in black."
Smollett told police he was walking alone in the 300-block of East North Water Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday, on his way back from a nearby Subway restaurant, when he was beaten by two masked men, who poured a chemical on him. The chemical substance is believed to be bleach, but it is being confirmed by independent testing.
The men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at Smollett. He said the men also put a noose around his neck. In a later interview, he said they yelled "MAGA country" as they beat him, before running away.
Brandon Z. Moore, Smollett's music manager, said he was on the phone with the actor when he heard some of the attack, and heard the words "MAGA country."
Police released a photo of two people, identified as potential persons of interest, in the case. Police said they would like to speak to the individuals.
Saturday night, Smollett performed in West Hollywood, California, where he told the crowd that he was not fully healed.
"I'm not fully healed yet," said Smollett, who is black and openly gay, "but I'm going to be, and I'm gonna stand strong with y'all."
