Jury selection begins in trial of Houston teen accused of fatally shooting his parents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jury selection officially began Friday in the murder case of AJ Armstrong.The high profile trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning with opening statements. The teenager is accused of shooting both of his parents, Antonio and Dawn, in the head as they slept.The case required a special selection of jurors, meaning they summoned 120 people. That's double the typical amount.ABC13 Eyewitness News spotted AJ walking into court with his grandparents. He seemed at ease and smiled with them. Once inside the court, the 19-year-old appeared engaged. He could be seen taking notes with a pen and talking with his defense team.Judge Kelli Johnson hopes to set a jury in the case soon. The trial is expected to last for weeks. She said it is scheduled until the end of April.RELATED: