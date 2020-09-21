Jury duty suspended in Houston until end of November due to COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is pushing back jury duty.
The city's Municipal Courts Department has extended the suspension of all jury trials and jury duty through Nov. 30, 2020, due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
All jury trials and jury duty will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The court is still open for other proceedings.
If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever or chills, cough, headache and shortness of breath, you're asked not to come to court and instead contact your health care provider.
Once cleared of any illness, you can visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an annex judge to reset a case.
If your jury trial was set for June 1 through Nov. 30, resets will continue to be given in person at all City of Houston court locations.
Resets began Aug. 1 and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 21 until 4 p.m.
Remember that masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times inside the courthouse facility. Temperatures will be taken before anyone is allowed inside the building.
You can find continued updates on the courts' website.
The announcement about the suspension comes one day after Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess said in-person jury duty would resume.
In-person jury trials were suspended by an emergency order from the Texas Supreme Court through Oct. 1 with certain exceptions.
