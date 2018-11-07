Jury deliberating sentence in Terry Thompson murder trial

#BREAKING - A jury just began deliberating Terry Thompson's fate. They must decide how much time he'll serve in prison. The potential punishment ranges from 2 to 99 years behind bars. #abc13 #hounews https://t.co/HFq9cXVkuY — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 7, 2018

The fate of Terry Thompson is now in the hands of a jury.Jurors began deliberating his punishment shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.Judge Kelli Johnson instructed the jury to first decide whether the murder was done in sudden passion.If jurors decide Thompson killed Hernandez with sudden passion, he could face a reduced sentence of less than two years.Prosecutors made a passionate appeal to the jury. They argued Thompson "squeezed the life" out of John Hernandez and showed him no mercy.Thompson chose not to take the stand in the punishment phase. Instead, his attorney said that he was sorry for being responsible for Hernandez's death.The attorney said Thompson is "a good man that made a bad decision in the heat of the moment."The jury could hand down a punishment anywhere from 2 to 99 years in prison.