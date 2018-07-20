Jury convicts man in murder of University of Texas student

EMBED </>More Videos

Jury convicts man in murder of University of Texas student.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Jurors have convicted a man in the 2016 death of a student who was sexually assaulted strangled on the University of Texas campus.

Twenty-year-old Meechaiel Criner was found guilty of capital murder Friday in the death of 18-year-old Haruka Weiser.


Weiser was a freshman dance major from Portland, Oregon. She was walking to her dormitory after a rehearsal when she was attacked.

Criner was a 17-year-old foster care runaway at the time.

He says he didn't kill Weiser. Prosecutors say several items linked Criner to the crime, including a pair of eyeglasses found at the scene that matched glasses worn by Criner.

The conviction means an automatic life sentence, though Criner will be eligible for parole after 40 years. Criner was ineligible for the death penalty because he was 17 when the crime occurred.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsuniversity of texasAustin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston doctor shot to death remembered by peers and patients
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
Multiple agencies investigating toddler's death in daycare van
Deadly gunfight with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera
Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Winning numbers drawn for $433M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Target teacher discount on school supplies begins today
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
More News