accuweather

Jupiter, Mercury to appear to cross paths in March 5 conjunction

In the first week of March, two planets will appear side by side in the sky: Jupiter and Mercury.

Mercury, the smallest planet, and Jupiter, the largest planet, will meet on March 5 in a celestial event known as a conjunction. This means the planets will appear at their closest to each other. In reality, the planets are still millions of miles apart but appear close when their orbits align.

To catch a glimpse, look to the southeastern sky about an hour before dawn to see the two planets. Mercury is the hardest planet to spot due to its proximity to the sun, according to AccuWeather. Look for Jupiter, which will appear brighter and can help you locate the tinier planet.

Click here to check the AccuWeather forecast in your area for the latest viewing conditions.

SEE ALSO: Celestial events to look forward to in March 2021
EMBED More News Videos

Look out for a planetary conjunction and the full worm moon in March, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatheru.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
How to see the snow moon in the sky this weekend
How to survive power outages in the winter
How much will this week's winter storms cost Americans?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to make 'statewide announcement' today
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
Mother of girl with special needs who got shot during road rage seeks justice
15 killed when SUV hits truck in Southern California: Officials
Now is not the time to ease COVID-19 restrictions, city says
Nutcracker Market Spring event returns in person
Rain is gone but keep your jacket handy
Show More
1st look at 'Soul of a Nation,' highlighting Black life in US
Two friends, one dream, and an $80 million empire
T.I. and Tiny deny sex assault allegations as attorney seeks investigation
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
100-year-old surprised with trip to favorite store after getting vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News