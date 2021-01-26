Arts & Entertainment

Disney Parks update popular 'Jungle Cruise' attraction

Disney Parks announced on Monday some important changes to its popular "Jungle Cruise" attraction.

The ride, featuring boat skippers telling fun puns about exotic animals, will have some new features and storylines at both Disneyland and Disney World.

And they're doing away with images of indigenous peoples that some had criticized as insensitive.

A Disney spokesman says those depictions are being addressed, but the updated ride will still be the Jungle Cruise you know and love.

On Twitter, Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger said, "The exciting changes we're making to one of @Disney's most popular classic attractions, Jungle Cruise, reflect our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences that reflect, not only the best in storytelling, but also the values and rich diversity of our world."



Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
