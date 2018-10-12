WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Judge won't stop release of autopsy files in Colorado family killings

EMBED </>More Videos

New court filings suggest the Colorado family victims may have been strangled.

DENVER, Colorado --
A judge has denied prosecutors' request to block release of the autopsy reports of a Colorado woman and her two young daughters who were found dead at an oil work site, temporarily siding with media organizations.

Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Christopher Watts with killing his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their children, Bella and Celeste.

The Weld County district attorney's office argued that the cause of their deaths will be critical evidence during Watts' trial.

But Judge Marcelo Kopcow ruled Friday that only the county coroner can ask to seal autopsy reports.

The Longmont Times-Call reports that Judge Kopcow's ruling mirrored arguments submitted by media organizations opposing prosecutors' request to close the records.

Autopsy reports are presumed public in Colorado. Judges can decide to seal them under certain conditions.

RELATED:
Colorado man arrested after reportedly confessing to killing pregnant wife and two young daughters
Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts, daughters went missing
Chris Watts admits wife's murder, but blames her for daughters' deaths
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Watts family murderdomestic violencemurderu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Chris Watts: Wife killed our girls, so I strangled her
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
WATTS FAMILY MURDER
Prosecutors keeping how Colorado mom, girls died secret
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Chris Watts: Wife killed our girls, so I strangled her
More Watts family murder
Top Stories
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
'UNACCEPTABLE' Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
TIMELINE: A closer look at Dr. Abe Saavedra's school career
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
Warm weekend ahead with a few expected showers
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Turkish court orders release of accused American pastor
Show More
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
North Shore teacher celebrates 24 years of perfect attendance
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
More News