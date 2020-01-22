Judge set to make decision in Cuba Gooding, Jr. groping case in New York City

NEW YORK -- A key decision could be made in Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s groping case.

A judge is expected to decide if additional women can take the witness stand in the actor's trial.

Three women have accused Gooding of groping them at bars and clubs in Manhattan.

Nineteen more women have accused him of inappropriate touching, but charges have not been filed.

Gooding is set to appear in the same courthouse Wednesday as Harvey Weinstein.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycelebrity arrestcelebrityu.s. & worldgropingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beer cans spill on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy
Soggy weather ahead on Wednesday
Pizza driver carjacked with 2-year-old in back seat, police say
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Spring home
Getaway driver runs over accomplice who fell out, police say
Help name the Mars 2020 rover
Show More
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
Digital Deal of the Day
Authorities warn of iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures drop
2020 Houston Sports Awards brings out most notable stars
More TOP STORIES News