BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby sentencing: Judge rules him 'sexually violent predator'

Watch live coverage from 6abc.com and Action News.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania --
The judge at Bill Cosby's sentencing declared the 81-year-old TV star a "sexually violent predator," a legal scarlet letter that will subject the comedian to monthly counseling for the rest of his life and will require that neighbors, schools and day care centers be notified of his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the woman Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting said in a statement released that she has had to cope with years of anxiety and self-doubt that have left her "stuck in a holding pattern."

Andrea Constand, 45, said her training as a professional basketball player had led her to think she could handle anything, but "life as I knew it" ended on the night in 2004 that Cosby knocked her out with pills and violated her.

The comic once known as America's Dad faced anywhere from probation to 10 years in prison after being convicted in April in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Prosecutors asked a judge to give Cosby five to 10 years behind bars, while his lawyers asked for house arrest, saying the former TV star is too old and helpless to do time in prison.

Constand said she now lives alone with her two dogs and has trouble trusting people.

"When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities," she wrote in her five-page statement. "Now, almost 15 years later, I'm a middle-aged woman who's been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward."

Meanwhile, a defense psychologist testified Tuesday that the chances of the comedian committing another sex offense are "extraordinarily low" because he is old, legally blind and needs help getting around.

Cosby's lawyers called Timothy Foley to the stand as they fought to keep him from being declared a "sexually violent predator."

Foley said the recidivism rate is negligible for sex offenders older than 70.

"Given that he's 81, blind, has been convicted of a sex offense and will be supervised," it's extremely unlikely Cosby would commit another such crime, Foley testified.

Defense attorney Joseph Green started the second day of Cosby's sentencing hearing by getting a psychologist for the state to acknowledge it is possible Cosby is in "full remission" from a psychological disorder she says gives him the uncontrollable urge to assault women.

Cosby hasn't been accused of committing a sexual assault in the 14 years since he violated Constand, who said the comedian gave her what she thought were herbal pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay incapacitated on a couch.

Cosby was smiling and joking with his spokesman and sheriff's deputies as he settled into the courtroom Tuesday. On Day 1 of the sentencing, the comic laughed at times as the psychologist on the stand for the state portrayed him as a sexual predator with signs of a mental disorder.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom; they are generally banned in Pennsylvania.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the former TV star planned to remain silent when given the opportunity to address the court Tuesday. Cosby did not testify at either of his two trials.

In the years since Constand first went to authorities in 2005, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, though none of those claims have led to criminal charges.

The proceedings took place as another extraordinary #MeToo drama continued to unfold on Capitol Hill, where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces allegations of sexual misconduct from more than three decades ago.

Tuesday's sentencing was a reckoning accusers and prosecutors said was decades in the making for the once-beloved entertainer known for his role as wise and understanding Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-ranked, 1980s-era "Cosby Show."

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, which Constand and other accusers have done.

Cosby became the first black actor to star in a prime-time TV show, "I Spy," in 1965. He remained a Hollywood A-lister for much of the next half-century.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cosby accusers say they hope he is sentenced to jail time
BILL COSBY
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame star vandalized
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
More bill cosby
Top Stories
Nephew of 2 missing siblings in Houston arrested in California
Santa Fe High School student arrested for threatening teacher
Ted Cruz, wife pushed out of restaurant by Kavanaugh protesters
3D printed-gun creator resigns after arrest for sex assault
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Another weak cool front brings heavy rain on Wednesday
Some Verizon users across Houston area reporting outage
Extra police at all Aldine ISD high schools today after threat
Show More
'Don't Mess with Nana' Mayor who killed 12-ft gator gets song
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
HERO DOG: Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
Houston Premium Outlets adds new stores for fall
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
More News