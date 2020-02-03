Judge recommends man arrested by ex-HPD cop be declared "actually innocent"

#Breaking: Otis Mallet, a man who was convicted based on bogus evidence by disgraced former Officer Gerald Goines, has been declared “actually innocent” by @kimoggforda. First Goines related case for actual innocence. #abc13 background: https://t.co/8f8mxnfEtW pic.twitter.com/NidTroaUTW — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) February 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has recommended that the man who was convicted based on evidence disgraced by former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines be declared "actually innocent."Otis Mallet, served two of the eight years he was sentenced for a drug crime based on evidence Goines is accused of making up.Mallet's 2008 conviction stemmed from a case where he was accused of participating in a drug deal. Goines allegedly said he was working undercover and saw Mallet's brother riding his bike and he went to Mallet to get drugs. According to prosecutors, Goines made up the whole situation.After a judge ordered Mallet to be declared innocent, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told ABC13 this was a "miscarriage of justice."In January, Goines was subpoenaed to testify in a hearing about Mallet."Otis has been fighting this case since 2008," said his appellate attorney Jonathan Landers. "So, it's fair to say he's pretty tired of being put through all this."Initially, during the hearing, Goines' attorney Nicole Deborde said her client was unavailable, having just had surgery. But the judge in the hearing was not satisfied with the answer, and instructed that Goines show up anyway.Wearing athletic clothing and a bandage covering his nose and mouth, Goines appeared in court briefly. He told the judge that he would plead the 5th Amendment against self-incrimination if called to testify, and he was allowed to leave.Goines did not comment as he walked out.The hearing then continued, with prosecutors and appellate attorneys agreeing on several major points. Both agreed that they believe Goines lied about an undercover informant, and falsified paperwork during Mallet's initial trial."We agree false testimony was given by Gerald Goines in the trial of Mr. Mallet in 2008," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "We also agree that he failed to disclose relevant evidence to our prosecutors, who then failed to disclose to the defense, through no fault of her own."Much of this information in the Mallet case came to light after Goines was implicated in the botched no-knock raid on Harding Street. That raid killed Rhogena Nicholas and her husband Dennis Tuttle. Four officers, including Goines, were also injured. With Goines himself now facing murder charges, thousands of cases he handled, including Mallet's, are now under scrutiny."There are thousands of cases we've requested information from HPD," said Ogg. "It simply takes time to get to the truth, especially since (this case) is 12 years old, and there are many, many cases we're looking at involving Gerald Goines."Mallet's attorney released the following stated regarding the judge's recommendation: