Judge orders teen to mow entire football field with push mower

Teen sentenced to mow after leaving obscene message

PAINSVILLE, Ohio (KTRK) --
Judge Michael Cicconetti in Ohio is known for his unusual punishments, and he handed down another one about two weeks ago.

Cody Scott, 19, mowed an obscene message onto a high school football field back in June.

The judge gave him a choice - either spend time in jail or mow the entire field again, but this time, with a push mower. Cody agreed to mow the field.

The judge also placed him on six months of probation and ordered him to get his GED.

Just a few months ago, that same judge ordered a man to shovel animal waste from farm stalls for knocking over porta potties.
