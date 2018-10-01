Judge orders teen to mow entire football field with push mower

Judge Michael Cicconetti in Ohio is known for his unusual punishments, and he handed down another one about two weeks ago.Cody Scott, 19, mowed an obscene message onto a high school football field back in June.The judge gave him a choice - either spend time in jail or mow the entire field again, but this time, with a push mower. Cody agreed to mow the field.The judge also placed him on six months of probation and ordered him to get his GED.Just a few months ago, that same judge ordered a man to shovel animal waste from farm stalls for knocking over porta potties.