Coronavirus

Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Turner to hold COVID-19 briefing today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are holding a joint briefing Friday morning to make an announcement about COVID-19 efforts.

Though virus-related, it's unknown at this time what they plan to share.

ABC13 will carry the stream live in the video above at 11:30 a.m.

Hidalgo is among the Texas leaders who have been vocal about issuing another stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however only Gov. Greg Abbott has the final say on that.

Nearly a month ago, Hidalgo increased the COVID-19 threat level in the area to red, which means it's severe, and you should stay home.

"The harsh truth is that our current infection rate is on pace to overwhelm our hospitals in the very near future," Judge Hidalgo said on June 26. "We hope this serves as a wakeup call to everyone that the time to act is now."

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases in Texas, Abbott has said no statewide shutdown is looming.

Texas has been under a mask mandate since July 3. The governor has stressed that if people wear masks, he'll be able to avoid a shutdown.

Under the order, every Texan is required to wear a mask or facial covering when out in public, though there are exceptions.

SEE RELATED STORY: 'If I could go back:' Gov. Abbott regrets reopening bars during COVID-19

Turner has also urged Houstonians to help slow the spread of coronavirus by recommending immediate changes to routines such as wearing masks, not just at businesses, but while in the presence of others and also encouraging people to work from home, if possible.

Just last week, the mayor was embroiled in a battle to stop the state GOP from holding its in-person convention in Houston as the city becomes a COVID-19 hotspot.

The state GOP was initially allowed to move forward with their plans at the George R. Brown Convention Center, but a federal appeals court overruled the decision.



The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthbargreg abbottbusinesscoronavirusgovernorreopen texasstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Experts say skin rashes should be 4th key COVID-19 symptom
Poll: 1/2 of workers laid off during pandemic believe job are lost
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hanna track shifting south, Houston still impacted
Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout
Chinese Consulate packs up ahead of afternoon closure deadline
Rainbands from Hanna to reach Houston later today
Astros return with opening game against Mariners
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircrafts
Here's a recap of the news you need for Friday, July 24
Show More
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area
Weekend freeway closures limited for weather
Remembering: The 1974 Huntsville prison siege
26-day-old baby who died tests positive for COVID-19
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
More TOP STORIES News