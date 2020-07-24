Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Turner to hold COVID-19 briefing today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are holding a joint briefing Friday morning to make an announcement about COVID-19 efforts.
Though virus-related, it's unknown at this time what they plan to share.
ABC13 will carry the stream live in the video above at 11:30 a.m.
Hidalgo is among the Texas leaders who have been vocal about issuing another stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however only Gov. Greg Abbott has the final say on that.
Nearly a month ago, Hidalgo increased the COVID-19 threat level in the area to red, which means it's severe, and you should stay home.
"The harsh truth is that our current infection rate is on pace to overwhelm our hospitals in the very near future," Judge Hidalgo said on June 26. "We hope this serves as a wakeup call to everyone that the time to act is now."
Despite the surge in coronavirus cases in Texas, Abbott has said no statewide shutdown is looming.
Texas has been under a mask mandate since July 3. The governor has stressed that if people wear masks, he'll be able to avoid a shutdown.
Under the order, every Texan is required to wear a mask or facial covering when out in public, though there are exceptions.
SEE RELATED STORY: 'If I could go back:' Gov. Abbott regrets reopening bars during COVID-19
Turner has also urged Houstonians to help slow the spread of coronavirus by recommending immediate changes to routines such as wearing masks, not just at businesses, but while in the presence of others and also encouraging people to work from home, if possible.
Just last week, the mayor was embroiled in a battle to stop the state GOP from holding its in-person convention in Houston as the city becomes a COVID-19 hotspot.
The state GOP was initially allowed to move forward with their plans at the George R. Brown Convention Center, but a federal appeals court overruled the decision.
The video above is from previous reporting.
