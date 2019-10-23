Judge issues new psych evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge in the case of Dimitrios Pagourtzis has issued a new evaluation to determine the accused Santa Fe High School shooter's competency to stand trial, according to court documents.
Documents show the decision was made Tuesday after reports by Pagourtzis's retained expert and the court's appointed expert.
Pagourtzis's mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the May 18, 2018 shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.
Back in August, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state has deteriorated to the point that he doesn't understand the case set before him.
The trial for Pagourtzis is set to begin in Fort Bend County in January 2020.
If convicted, Pagourtzis, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, will not face the death penalty.
