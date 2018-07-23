Judge grants immunity for 5 Mueller witnesses as Manafort seeks trial delay

TRISH TURNER
A federal judge on Monday approved special counsel Robert Mueller's request to offer immunity to five witnesses expected to testify at the trial of Paul Manafort, a former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors working for Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, asked the court last week to offer immunity to five potential witnesses in return for testimony.

At a hearing in the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., on Monday morning, Judge T.S. Ellis granted Mueller's request and ordered that the names of those five prospective witnesses be made public.

At Monday's hearing in Virginia, Judge Ellis also ordered the special counsel to provide defense attorneys for Manafort with the names of 30 prospective witnesses for trial, which is scheduled to begin this week. Manafort's attorneys have sought to delay the trial, citing recently recovered financial documents belonging to Manafort that attorneys say they need more time to review.

In two criminal cases brought by the special counsel, Manafort has been charged with money laundering and tax evasion, among other things. Manafort pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If Ellis turns down Manafort's request to continue the trial, jury selection is slated to begin Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
