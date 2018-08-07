CLEVELAND, Ohio --A judge who was under fire after having a man's mouth duct-taped during court has apologized.
Last week during Franklyn Williams' sentencing hearing, Judge John Russo ordered to have Williams' mouth duct taped after repeated outbursts.
Now, Judge Russo is apologizing and recusing himself from the case.
"I regret any impact or repercussions for my actions last week," Russo said. "I never want the fairness and justice that each of you delivers in your courtroom to be questioned no matter the circumstances."
WEWS reports that by Russo recusing himself, another judge will decide what Williams' sentence should be.
Williams' sentence was originally 24 years.