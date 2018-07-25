Judge allows emoluments case against Trump to move forward

LUCIEN BRUGGEMAN
A lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of violating a constitutional clause that prohibits elected officials from doing business with foreign governments can move forward, a federal judge wrote Wednesday.

Attorneys general from Maryland and Washington, DC, say President Trump violated the foreign emoluments clause of the Constitution by profiting from his Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, which foreign governments frequently patronize while in the nation's capital.

Judge Peter Messitte in Maryland on Wednesday struck down President Trump's latest attempt to dismiss the case, writing in an opinion to the court that Maryland and D.C. "have convincingly argued that the term 'emolument'... means any 'profit,' 'gain,' or 'advantage' and that accordingly, they have stated claims to the effect that the President, in certain instances, has violated both the Foreign and Domestic Clauses."

The Constitution prohibits any federal office holder, including the president, from accepting any payment or benefit from a state or foreign government.

Following his election, Trump pledged to divest from his family businesses, ceding the Trump empire to his three adult children via a "blind trust" and promising to donate any foreign earnings to the US Treasury. In February, the Trump Organization announced it had made its first such donation to the tune of $151,470.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the White House immediately responded to ABC News' request for comment.

Maryland and the District of Columbia brought the lawsuit last year, alleging that local businesses have suffered as a result of the president's decision to permit his family business to do business with foreign customers.

Defining the intent of the foreign emoluments clause in the Constitution was at the heart of the president's motion to dismiss the case.

At a hearing in June, government attorneys representing Trump argued for a narrow definition of the term "emolument," hoping to have the case dismissed on the basis that foreign payments to a hotel did not amount to a violation of the emoluments clause.

"Unilateral action to try to curry favor wouldn't be enough," a government attorney said of the business involving the Trump property, "because there is not a reciprocal exchange."

Judge Messitte expressed skepticism over the government's claim at the June hearing, but hedged on making a decision from the bench, noting that there is "no spot-on precedent" for this case.

Both sides have three weeks to file a joint motion suggesting next steps in the case.

Trish Turner contributed reporting
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita teens
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped her during home invasion
16-year-old killed in Conroe after allegedly playing with gun
Show More
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
Authorities use Find My iPhone to track suspected car thief
Santa Fe sports league changes raffle prize after backlash from community
Carmelo Anthony expected to sign with Rockets after Hawks trade
Ambulance driver injured in violent crash in southwest Houston
More News