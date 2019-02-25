A Harris County judge will not face any charges after he was accused of assaulting a woman in his own court room.Criminal Court 10 Judge Lee Harper Wilson was investigated for grabbing Sarai Garza's arm on Jan. 29.Garza, a legal assistant for a local attorney, said she was sitting in the courtroom and completing paperwork when Judge Wilson approached her and told her to move from where she was sitting in the front row.He then allegedly walked over, grabbed Garza's arm and forced her to move."I said, 'I always sit there,' and he says, 'I'm telling you,'" Garza said. "It was this evil look with so much hate."She claims Wilson squeezed her arm so hard, he left behind bruises.Monday, the judge testified before a grand jury for 45 minutes before leaving with his attorney.Shortly thereafter, the grand jury voted to no-bill the judge, meaning he will not be charged and will continue serving on the bench.Earlier this month, Judge Wilson refused our request for an interview, but we did speak with his attorney James Stafford. Stafford claims his client did not assault anyone and does not remember touching Garza.However, he did say that because courtrooms are so crowded, Judge Wilson has occasionally lightly touched someone to get them to move so court can proceed.