MATAWAN, NEW JERSEY -- Much better days are ahead for a Siberian husky that was surrendered to a New Jersey shelter by a breeder who said the dog had "weird" eyes.Jubilee has an eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she's always surprised.The 4-year-old pup had been at Husky House in Matawan, New Jersey, for two years before her adoption post on Facebook went viral last week.More than 150 people applied to adopt Jubilee, with her post garnering nearly 50,000 shares on Facebook.On Jan. 18, the shelter announced she had found her forever home, with a family who appears to have two other huskies