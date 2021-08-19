Affordable Texas-based jet service JSX doubles Houston-Dallas flights

Details of the expanded JSX service between Houston and Dallas are:
- Increased flight schedule starts Sept. 27.
- Flights operate up to four times per day, each way.
- Flights operate between private hangars at Houston Hobby and Dallas Love Field.
- Fares start at $129 one way.
Note: The video above is from a previous ABC13 report published on Aug. 17 on the Transportation Security Administration's new ruling on masks. The rule states that everyone traveling on a plane must wear a face covering through Jan. 2022. To read more, click here.
For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
