Affordable Texas-based jet service JSX doubles Houston-Dallas flights

HOUSTON, Texas -- Attention, frequent flyers: Dallas-based hop-on jet service JSX is buckling in for even more flights between Houston and Big D. JSX is doubling the number of flights offered each day between the two cities, beginning Sept. 27.

Details of the expanded JSX service between Houston and Dallas are:

  • Increased flight schedule starts Sept. 27.
  • Flights operate up to four times per day, each way.
  • Flights operate between private hangars at Houston Hobby and Dallas Love Field.
  • Fares start at $129 one way.


