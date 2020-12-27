Hundreds rally together in protest after man was shot by La Marque police

More than 100 people showed up to march to the La Marque police station in the first demonstration since the release of body camera video showing showing the Dec. 9 shooting death of Joshua Feast."We feel the same as anyone else with any type of logic. To see a man who is trying to get away get shot in the back," protestor Mathia Preach said. "There's no way you can possibly keep using the lie that you were in fear of your life."On Sunday, Feast's mother joined protestors as she expressed anger over seeing what happened to her son."It's disturbing. It's hurtful," she said.According to the family's attorney Ben Crump, the footage released contradicts what investigators initially stated about the shooting. Crump also said he still wants the U.S Justice Department to take over the investigation.