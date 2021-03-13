protest

Justice for Joshua Feast march planned in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A march is planned for Saturday in the city in memory of a 22-year-old who was shot to death by a police officer late last year.

The Justice for Joshua Feast march is planned for noon in La Marque.

Feast died after the Dec. 9 shooting across the street from his uncle's house where he was staying. According to police, Officer Jose Santos was attempting to arrest Feast.

The 22-year-old's family says an independent autopsy showed he was shot in the back as he was running away. Police say Feast was holding a gun when originally confronted.

Previous demonstrations have called for the firing of Officer Santos and the La Marque police chief.

An investigation into what happened is still underway by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Participants in Saturday's march will assemble at the Food Rite store at 5320 FM 1765 and are scheduled to march to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road. Joshua's mother, Keisha Feast, is expected to be among the speakers at the event.

