Who killed Joseph Michael Spells? Photos released showing maroon car tied to SE Harris Co. homicide

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released images of a vehicle believed to be connected with Joseph Michael Spells' murder near Friendswood.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than a year since the death of a 40-year-old man in southeast Harris County, and law enforcement are still looking for clues to solve the case.

Joseph Michael Spells was shot to death near his home on June 23, 2021.

On that day, Joseph Michael Spells was driving near the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive at about 11:34 p.m. when he was shot multiple times through the driver's side window of a white SUV.

Joseph Michael Spells then crashed into a mailbox before driving a short distance, until he crashed into a home where no one was injured, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver shot to death, crashes into Friendswood home

In a news release that was sent out on Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office shared new information on the victim's case, including a photo of what they believe is tied to the murder.

Officials say a maroon 2001 Crown Victoria car was seen during the shooting. The car is described as having distinct rims with the front left rim missing.

Law enforcement says the vehicle also has a white circle-shaped sticker in the back windshield. They say the suspect vehicle is seen pulling into a neighboring driveway and then pulls back out slowly in front of the victim's home.

Law enforcement says the suspect vehicle parks further down the street and turns its lights off until the victim pulls up in his vehicle.

"They, then pull alongside of Mr. Spells, and a male suspect exits and shoots into his vehicle," the release stated.

Spells' family says they're hopeful justice is coming and want whoever knows something to speak up.

"He was one of a kind. I miss everything about him," Corliss Spells-Allen, Joseph's mother, said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family of man shot and killed while driving asks for public's help in solving murder 1 year later

Joseph Michael Spells is described by those who love him as someone who loved traveling, who adored his family, and was kind to others.

"No parent should have to bury their child. It should be the other way around," Spells-Allen said.

"I had actually talked to Joseph literally, I don't know, 15, 20 minutes before, and he had also just dropped my son off at home prior minutes before," Michelle Spells, Joseph's older sister, said.

She says they just want answers because all they know is that Joseph was shot and killed.

"At this point, I don't even care why. There's no rhyme or reason. It's not justifiable anyway," Michelle Spells said. "I just want whoever, whomever, however many ever, I want them to pay for what they did. Justice needs to be served. "

The Spells remain hopeful and know someone out there knows something.

If you have any information on who killed Joseph Michael Spells, or who the car belongs to, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers. They may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case.

