Driver killed in crash in NE Harris County had been at bar earlier, deputies say

By
A 65-year-old man had been at bar before he was killed in a crash late Monday night in northeast Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the crash around 10 p.m. at 900 Old Humble Road near Aldine Bender, where authorities say the driver, identified as Joseph F. Mize, crashed into a fire hydrant and a gate before flipping over and landing in front of an apartment complex.

People were standing outside of the building at the time, but nobody was hurt.

Authorities say it appeared Mize was not wearing a seat belt. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

The impact of the crash sent water gushing out of the hydrant and into the street outside of the apartment complex.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Mize's family members initially thought he had been arrested for DWI again, only to find it was his vehicle at the crash scene.



Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashfatal crashman killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News