HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 2022 marked 45 years since the murder of Jose "Joe" Campos Torres at the hands of Houston police officers.
Saturday, his family and friends gathered for a solidarity caravan and march that ended at a new memorial plaza named in his honor.
On May 5, 1977, Campos Torres, a 23-year-old Vietnam veteran, was taken into custody at a bar for disorderly conduct.
Instead of being taken to jail, police took Campos Torres to "The Hole," an isolated area behind a warehouse along Buffalo Bayou. His body was found washed up on the banks of the bayou.
"Some people say time will heal; that's not true," Janie Torres said.
RELATED: Houston dedicates plaza to Joe Campos Torres who was killed by HPD nearly 45 years ago
"I and my siblings and younger relatives were born into this story," said Richard Molina, Campos Torres' nephew.
The Campos Torres family and friends gathered on Canal Street to start the solidarity march. it is the street where Torres was arrested.
"The injustice that was handed down in my brother's case and so many others; this is why we hold this," said Torres.
RELATED:41 years later: Remembering Joe Campos Torres' death by HPD officers that sparked Moody Park riots
The march ended at the newly dedicated Joe Campos Torres Memorial Plaza and trail along Buffalo Bayou.
After years of pain, a place to honor his life is a blessing for his family.
"I am just overwhelmed. I don't even have the words," said Torres.
For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Family of veteran beaten by police commemorates the 45th anniversary of death with solidarity march
MEMORIAL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News