Trei Cruz hoping to be third Generation Cruz in the MLB

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Jose Cruz family in Houston is baseball royalty.

Trei Cruz, the shortstop from Rice, could be the third generation from the family to enter Major League baseball, as he is expected to be drafted soon.

"It is either all of us or none of us," said Trei Cruz, son of Jose Cruz Jr. and grandson of Jose Cruz, both major leaguers.

"My grandpa has been doing this for 40 plus years. He is still young, and my dad keeps me going too. It is great to have those guys by my side."

Trei is expected to be an early pick. Anywhere from the late first round to the early third round. Along with the last name, he has the work ethic.

"It runs in the family, but having a lot of motivation to be the best Cruz and prove people wrong," Trei said. "Stuff like that keeps me going everyday."

And here we are, the MLB draft.

"It is crazy that time flies like this. I am excited for whatever happens, wherever I end up. I am just excited to take that next step," Trei said.

