Man charged in murder of girlfriend found dead in mobile home took bus to Mexico, documents show

The victim's Ford Escape was found at a Dallas bus station the day after her body was found, according to charging documents.

New details are emerging in the wake of a woman's death near Channelview. Authorities also continue to search for the victim's boyfriend, who is considered a person of interest.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- After initially listing him as a person of interest, officials have charged a man accused of strangling his girlfriend with her murder.

Jose Corona, 26, was charged after his girlfriend, Insy Cruz-Flores, was found dead inside a closet in a Channelview-area mobile home on Aug. 26.

A preliminary autopsy report ruled that the 36-year-old victim died of strangulation and listed the manner of death as a homicide.

According to charging documents, the Ford Escape that Corona was driving was found in Dallas the day after the woman's body was found.

The Ford was located at a bus station and it appeared that Corona bought a ticket for a bus that left for Mexico on Aug. 26, documents stated.

Investigators reportedly pinged Corona's phone from the scene in Channelview to Dallas and then to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

There was a documented history of violence between Corona and the victim, officials said.

Cruz-Flores' body was uncovered at the mobile home located in the 15600 block of Market Street after her family hadn't heard from her for several days and a missing person's report was filed.

Deputies found that Corona lived at the home with his girlfriend and was not present when her body was found. The victim's vehicle, a Ford Escape with temporary tag 35826K3, was also gone.

On Sept. 1, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a photo of Corona, saying he had been identified as a person of interest. The murder charge was officially filed on Sept. 21.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information on Corona's location to contact the homicide unit at 713-274-9100.