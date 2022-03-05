Arts & Entertainment

Johnny Brown, actor known for playing Nathan Bookman on 'Good Times,' dies at 84

'Good Times' centered on the Evans family, led by matriarch Florida (Esther Rolle) in a Chicago housing project.
By Keith Allen, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84

Actor Johnny Brown, who played building superintendent Nathan Bookman on the 1970s sitcom "Good Times," has died, according to an Instagram post from his daughter, Sharon Brown.

He was 84 and died on March 2, his daughter said.

"It's too terrible. It will never not be. It's a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It's not real for us yet," Sharon Brown, an actor and composer, wrote Friday. "So, there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much."

"Good Times" was a spinoff from "Maude" and centered on the Evans family, led by matriarch Florida (Esther Rolle) in a Chicago housing project. It also featured Jimmie Walker, who became famous for his trademark "Dynomite!" phrase, and a young Janet Jackson.

In addition to his four-year run on the show, Brown frequently appeared on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" and enjoyed a lengthy singing and stage career.

Other credits include "The Flip Wilson Show," "The Jeffersons" and "Martin." He appeared on Broadway with Sammy Davis Jr. and Cicely Tyson in the 1960s.

A cause of death was not made available.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deaths
TOP STORIES
Warmer for the weekend, but winter is not done with us yet
WNBA star and Houston native Britteny Griner detained
Man injured in explosion at duplex hours after he just moved in
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Woman told police she was randomly shot while driving in W. Houston
Here's how high gas prices could go and when they should drop
Family of woman accused of faked 2016 kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
Show More
Woman accused of faking 911 kidnapping call in Liberty County
Deputy describes scene 8-year-old's skeletal remains were found in
Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Houston musician
'Suspicious wounds' found on fire victim's body, officials say
Local business owner targeted twice by thieves: "It's not safe"
More TOP STORIES News