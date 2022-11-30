Houston mayoral race 2023: State Sen. John Whitmire launches bid with Tilman Fertitta's help

Whitmire, a moderate Democrat, has retained his chair since winning election in 1983.

John Whitmire, the longest-serving member of the Texas Senate, is looking to take the highest office in his hometown of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Senate's current longest-serving member feels he has the experience to lead the fourth-largest city in the U.S.

State Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, formally launched his mayoral bid during an event inside the Post Oak Hotel, which is owned by his finance chair, billionaire Tilman Fertitta. The 73-year-old longtime lawmaker signaled his intention to run just a year earlier.

In front of supporters and donors, Whitmire touted his record serving in the Senate over the last 39 years.

"(Voters) know if I'm mayor, it's gonna be fair, transparent, honest, and I play no favorites," the lawmaker said in reference to the traditionally nonpartisan mayor's race. "Houstonians, who would you want in the middle of the night to call the governor's office?"

The field, so far

Whitmire's bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Sylvester Turner expands a field of candidates who announced candidacies earlier this year, including a former Houston councilwoman and the former Harris County clerk.

Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins helped run the 2020 election, setting up drive-thru and overnight voting systems that were later outlawed at the state level. This is the first time he's running for a city or countywide position.

Houston attorney Amanda Edwards, who else once served as an at-large city councilmember from 2016 to 2020, is in the running as well. She ran an unsuccessful Democratic primary campaign to face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in 2020.

Both Hollins and Edwards spoke with ABC13 anchor Gina Gaston about their plans.

The Houston Chronicle reports local businessman Lee Kaplan is also running.

Election Day is Nov. 7, 2023.