Sources: Houston Rockets' John Wall sent home as Rockets trace COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Rockets guard John Wall has tested negative for the coronavirus, but he is among a group of players sent home Wednesday afternoon because of a positive test of another teammate, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
That other player is getting tested again to confirm he has contracted the coronavirus, sources said.
The Rockets disclosed Tuesday that guard Ben McLemore is in self-isolation and out for Wednesday night's regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McLemore tested positive for the coronavirus days ago, sources said. He is not the teammate whose positive test initiated contact tracing on the team Wednesday.
The Thunder told ESPN that they have not heard anything from the league about the status of Wednesday's game.
Information from ESPN's Tim Bontemps was used in this report.
