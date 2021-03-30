Sen. John Cornyn tours Houston shelter for unaccompanied minors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sen. John Cornyn is touring a Houston shelter for unaccompanied minors Tuesday afternoon and will be hosting a roundtable discussion with nonprofits who are currently serving them.Cornyn is getting an inside look at a shelter for young girls, which is run by the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. He'll be sitting down with CCGH's president and other leaders to get a closer look at their efforts to assist the overwhelming flow of migrants.Cornyn will also discuss his efforts to develop bipartisan legislation in response to what lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling a humanitarian crisis.On Tuesday, the Biden administration, for the first time, allowed journalists inside its main border detention facility in Donna, Texas, for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 migrants, including children and families, were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.With thousands of children and families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks and packing facilities, President Joe Biden has been under pressure to bring more transparency to the process.The facility has a capacity of 250 but more than 4,100 people were being housed on the property Tuesday. Most were unaccompanied children processed in tents before being taken to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services and then placed with a family member, relative or sponsor.