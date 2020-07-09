Owner of Mamacitas restaurants dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a news conference on the city of Houston cancelling the GOP convention, Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that a prominent member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce died from the coronavirus.Joe Gonzalez is the owner of Mamacitas restaurants and El Jardin in East End.He's also doctor Laura Murillo's brother, who is the president of the Hispanic Chamber.Murillo posted a photo of her brother on Facebook, while Turner confirmed his death during an afternoon conference."These are tough and challenging times for everyone. These are people that we know and love, and we certainly want to wrap our arms around this family," Turner said.It's not known how long Gonzalez had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.