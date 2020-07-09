Owner of Mamacitas restaurants dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a news conference on the city of Houston cancelling the GOP convention, Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that a prominent member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce died from the coronavirus.

Joe Gonzalez is the owner of Mamacitas restaurants and El Jardin in East End.

He's also doctor Laura Murillo's brother, who is the president of the Hispanic Chamber.

Murillo posted a photo of her brother on Facebook, while Turner confirmed his death during an afternoon conference.

"These are tough and challenging times for everyone. These are people that we know and love, and we certainly want to wrap our arms around this family," Turner said.

It's not known how long Gonzalez had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montgomery County Judge offers to host in-person GOP convention
Mayor Turner cancels state Republican party's in-person convention
Why Turner believes convention is 'different' than protests
No more A-frame Whataburger buildings? Here's the new look
Trump Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge, official says
Murders in Houston on track to hit 5-year high
Doctors weigh in on safety of Texas students returning to campus
Show More
Coast Guard recovers bodies of 2 boaters near Seabrook
More Houstonians dying at home of COVID, data suggests
MASK UP: Texas student-athletes now have guidelines from the UIL
Texas to execute first murderer since pandemic started
Study: Half of COVID-19 cases coming from silent spreaders
More TOP STORIES News