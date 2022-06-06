jimmy kimmel live

'No malarkey': President Joe Biden to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' from Los Angeles Wednesday

This is his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' during Western trip

WASHINGTON -- Another sign America's entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.

Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the White House said.

Kimmel tweeted Sunday: "Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey."



Biden travels Wednesday to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas, and Kimmel's show tapes in Hollywood.

In December 2021 Biden appeared virtually on NBC's "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, his first late-night appearance while in office.

Government leaders from across the hemisphere will gather to discuss economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said. Biden will give the summit's opening address on Thursday.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35|10:35c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesjimmy kimmel livetelevisionjoe bidenjimmy kimmelpoliticsu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Jimmy Kimmel delivers emotional plea for stronger gun-safety laws
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
After Dave Chappelle tackle, suspect pleads not guilty
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
Ex-husband accused of fatally shooting woman after breaking into home
15 rounds fired during shootout involving HPD officer, police say
Missing couple found in the woods in Roman Forest, deputies say
Dangerous heat possible this week
Houston family offers $10k for information on 2021 deadly hit-and-run
Police shut down rowdy beach party on Texas City Dike Pier
Local leaders to gather for vigil in support of Brittney Griner
Show More
Conroe ISD releases 2022 summer meal program details
Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns
Rental owners in Houston-area could soon pay fee for operating permit
Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston on FM 1960, police say
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
More TOP STORIES News