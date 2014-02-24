24/7 Live
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Bullets hit pillow, cars, and homes in 11 Alief, Mission Bend attacks
3 hours ago
Scattered showers Saturday, drying out & heating up next week
21-year-old charged in 2 murders over 4 days, bond set at $1M: Docs
2 hours ago
Video shows alleged kidnapper dragging woman against her will
Mom says her family's belongings are locked in a moving truck in Katy
Fort bend attorneys warn cuts could worsen family court, harm families
3 hours ago
Suspect connected to 2 separate METRO shootings arrested, records show
Leaders aim to bring internet access to thousands of Harris Co. homes