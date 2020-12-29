Biden expected to call out Trump administration on pace of COVID vaccine distribution | WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8416842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While Joe Biden is considered president-elect, there are still quite a few things left to do before he takes office.

WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden is set to confront the slower-than-expected pace at which the Trump administration is administering coronavirus vaccines in remarks Tuesday afternoon, a transition official tells CNN.A transition official says the President-elect "will address the current Administration falling short on its pace for vaccinations" and lay out his own plan for vaccinating people in a quick way.The remarks will come after Biden receives a briefing from his Covid-19 advisory team, the official said, and the President-elect will also give a general status update on the pandemic and the stakes in the months ahead.Axios was first to report the details of the speech.After Biden takes office next month, the President-elect aims to distribute 100 million vaccine shots, which is enough to cover 50 million people, in his initial 100 days in office.The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which both recently received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, both require two doses administered several weeks apart.The President-elect received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on live national television last week, and assured Americans of the vaccine's safety and efficacy. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday morning.Vice President Mike Pence was administered the vaccine at an on-camera event the week prior to Biden. Trump has not yet received the vaccine and won't be administered one until it is recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official previously told CNN.In addition to mass distributing vaccines, Biden's plan to combat the virus includes signing a face mask mandate on his first day in office and has said that getting kids back to school safely is a national priority.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.